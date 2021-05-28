Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 28.

One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the active cases, 12 are in UCLG East, 6 are in Lanark East, 5 are in UCLG Central, 3 are in UCLG West, and 2 are in Lanark West.

