Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 28.
One person from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
Of the active cases, 12 are in UCLG East, 6 are in Lanark East, 5 are in UCLG Central, 3 are in UCLG West, and 2 are in Lanark West.
28 Active cases today – 2 New, Total 1745 - 1657 Recovered. On the Map: 28 community cases: Lanark West 2; Lanark East 6; Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East 12; UCLG West 3; UCLG Central 5. 1 LGL resident in hospital. More: https://t.co/GL5hgsUNtx pic.twitter.com/iV53RoGhFo— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) May 28, 2021