Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
The number of known active cases has gone slightly up, it's now at 3.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark East, and 1 is UCLG East.
Info from our surveillance dashboard: Active cases today: 3 – 2 new cases. Total of 1748 cases to date and 1685 recovered. Geographically: 2 cases in Lanark East and 1 in Leeds and Grenville East. No one in hospital. No outbreaks. For full report, visit: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/LBFqluRiTy— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) June 9, 2021