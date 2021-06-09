iHeartRadio
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

The number of known active cases has gone slightly up, it's now at 3. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark East, and 1 is UCLG East. 

 

