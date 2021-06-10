Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today.
Known active cases in the region went slightly up, it's now at 5.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark East, 2 are in UCLG East, and one is currently unknown.
