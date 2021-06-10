iHeartRadio
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today. 

Known active cases in the region went slightly up, it's now at 5. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, 2 are in Lanark East, 2 are in UCLG East, and one is currently unknown. 

