Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

One case of COVID-19 was added from the previous days. 

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at five. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 3 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG West, and 1 is currently unknown. 

