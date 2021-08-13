Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

One case of COVID-19 was added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases saw a slight increase, it's now at five.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 3 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG West, and 1 is currently unknown.