Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. 

One new case was in the last 24 hours since the report was released. One new case was from the previous days. 

Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 13.

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 5 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 2 are in Lanark East, 1 is in Lanark West, and 2 are marked as Unknown/Out of Region. 

 

