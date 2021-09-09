Two new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
One new case was in the last 24 hours since the report was released. One new case was from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at 13.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 5 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 2 are in Lanark East, 1 is in Lanark West, and 2 are marked as Unknown/Out of Region.
