Two new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County is in the single-digits.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 81.

33 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

As of the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.

There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Two are at long-term care homes, one is at a retirment home, and one is at a congregate living facility.

A new case summary update is expected to be released on Thursday.