KFL&A Public Health reported only two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

This includes zero new cases on Sunday.

Currently, there are 11 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Three people are currently in hospital with the virus, all three of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 60 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.