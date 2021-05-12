Two new cases of COVID-19 reported by LGL Health Unit
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
The number of known active cases remain the same, it's still at 40.
Hospitalizations remain at zero at people who live in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark area.
Of the active cases, 12 are in Leeds and Grenville United Counties West, 9 are in Lanark East, 7 are in UCLG Central, 6 are in Lanark West, and 6 are in UCLG East.
40 Active cases today – 2 New, Total 1689 - 1589 Recovered. On the Map: 40 community cases: Lanark West 6; Lanark East 9; Leeds & Grenville (UCLG) East 6; UCLG West 12; UCLG Central 7. 0 LGL residents in hospital. More: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/3Jt156dluh— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) May 12, 2021