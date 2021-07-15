iHeartRadio
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Known active cases have gone up, it's now at four. 

There is one new hospitalization from COVID-19. There are now two people in hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, three of them are in UCLG West, one of them is in UCLG Central. 

12

Check out the latest Songs