Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
A total of two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
One new case was added in the last 24 hours, the other new case is added from the previous day.
The number of known active cases has gone up it's now at 14.
No one is in hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, 7 is in Lanark West, 2 is in UCLG East, and 5 of them is currently unknown.
-
Traffic stop leads to discovery of prohibited driver and drugs in PrescottOntario Provincial Police say a traffic stop in the Town of Prescott led to the discovery of a prohibited driver and drugs.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.
-
Two new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A regionTwo new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in the KFL&A region.
-
Kingston man charged for assaulting a police officerA Kingston man has been arrested and charged after he was alleged to have assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.
-
Police looking to locate federal offender known to frequent Brockville, Smiths FallsOntario Provincial Police's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) Squad is asking for the public's help locating a federal offender.
-
10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark10 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.
-
Damage to wooden structure at South Branch Elementary SchoolOntario Provincial Police are investigating a report of mischief after a wooden structure was damaged at South Branch Elementary School.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Weekend COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A region expected todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.