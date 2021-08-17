Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

A total of two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

One new case was added in the last 24 hours, the other new case is added from the previous day.

The number of known active cases has gone up it's now at 14.

No one is in hospital with the virus.

Of the active cases, 7 is in Lanark West, 2 is in UCLG East, and 5 of them is currently unknown.