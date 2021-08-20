iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

The number of known active cases continue to go up, it's now at 18. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 9 are in Lanark West, 2 are in UCLG East, 2 are in UCLG Central, and 5 are currently unknown. 

12

Check out the latest Songs