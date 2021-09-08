Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
One new case is being reported in the last 24 hours. One new case was added from previous days.
The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 12.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 5 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 3 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in Lanark West.
Active cases today: 12 – 2 new since yesterday for a total of 1823; 1751 recovered. No hospitalizations. On the map: 3 in Lanark East; 1 in Lanark West; 3 in Leeds/Grenville Central; 5 in Leeds/Grenville East. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/CGoD18VS8z— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) September 8, 2021