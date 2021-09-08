Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

One new case is being reported in the last 24 hours. One new case was added from previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 12.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 5 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG Central, 3 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in Lanark West.