Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone slightly up, it's now at 11.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, nearly 75 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 83 per cent have their first dose.