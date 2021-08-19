Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases in the area saw a slight increase, it's now at eight.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, 83 per cent of the eligible population have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.
2 new cases today in #KFLA:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 18, 2021
‣ 1 Female, 80s, under investigation
‣ 1 Female, 18-29, travel related
1 resolved case, 8 active cases #COVID19KFLA