Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases did see an increase, it's now at 13.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 83 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.
