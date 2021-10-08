Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
The KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases has gone down, it's now at 29.
One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit.
On the vaccination front, 88 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.
2 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 7, 2021
Male 50s, under investigation
Male 40s, close contact
5 resolved cases
29 active cases. pic.twitter.com/UWL8MbELDr