Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

COVID19

The KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases has gone down, it's now at 29. 

One person remains in hospital with the virus, they are in the intensive care unit. 

On the vaccination front, 88 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

