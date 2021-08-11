Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
LGL District Health says there are still three known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the active cases, one is in UCLG East, one is in UCLG West, and one is unknown.
Active cases today: 3 – 2 new. Total of 1775; 1712 recovered. No hospitalizations. On the map: 1 in Leeds/Grenville West; 1 in Leeds/Grenville East and 1 unknown. For full report: https://t.co/GL5hgtcoS7 pic.twitter.com/3s1nHz3WGz— LGL Health Unit (@LGLHealthUnit) August 11, 2021