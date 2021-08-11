iHeartRadio
Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

LGL District Health says there are still three known active cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the active cases, one is in UCLG East, one is in UCLG West, and one is unknown. 

