Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being added in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
One of the new cases was in the last 24 hours, the other was added from the previous days.
The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 16.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
Of the known active cases, 9 of them are in Lanark West, 1 is in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG West, and 5 are currently unknown.
-
Sherwood Park Manor submits $35-million dollar expansion plan to OntarioThe Sherwood Park Manor has announced it's submitted a $35-million dollar expansion and redevelopment plan to the Ontario government.
-
No new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyCOVID-19 activity in the Ottawa Valley remains low.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A regionTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Gary Oosterhof named Conservative candidate for Kingston and the IslandsGary Oosterhof has been named a candidate for the federal Conservatives in the Kingston and the Islands riding.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Sound of explosion at Wellington St. leads to mischief chargeBrockville Police have charged a man with mischief after receiving multiple complaints of the sound of an explosion in the area of Wellington St.
-
First in-person trivia fundraiser in over a year set for August 27thFor the first time in over a year, the trivia fundraiser will be held in-person.
-
Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Ottawa Valley continues to see zero new cases of COVID-19 in the area.
-
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in KFL&A regionTwo new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.