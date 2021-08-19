Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being added in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

One of the new cases was in the last 24 hours, the other was added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 16.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

Of the known active cases, 9 of them are in Lanark West, 1 is in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG West, and 5 are currently unknown.