Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 9. 

One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit. 

Of the known active cases, 5 are in Lanark East, 2 are in UCLG East, 1 is in UCLG Central, and 1 is in UCLG West. 

