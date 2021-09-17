Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

One new case was reported in the 24 hours before the report was released. One new case was reported from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region remains the same, it's still at 33.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

21 cases are in that area.

11 are in Lanark. 1 case is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.