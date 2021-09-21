iHeartRadio
19°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

COVID19

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

Both of the new cases were the 24 hours before the report was released. 

Known active cases saw a decrease, it's now at 23. 

Of the known active case, 13 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG) and 10 are in Lanark. 

Broken down, 9 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG West, and 1 is in UCLG Central. 

In Lanark, 9 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in Lanark East. 

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.

12

Check out the latest Songs