Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
Both of the new cases were the 24 hours before the report was released.
Known active cases saw a decrease, it's now at 23.
Of the known active case, 13 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville (UCLG) and 10 are in Lanark.
Broken down, 9 are in UCLG East, 3 are in UCLG West, and 1 is in UCLG Central.
In Lanark, 9 are in Lanark East, and 1 is in Lanark East.
Two people are in the hospital with the virus. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One of them is on a ventilator.
