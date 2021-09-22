Two new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Both of the cases were reported 24 hours before the latest report was released.

Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 20.

10 of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 10 are in Lanark.

Two people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Both of them are in the intensive care unit. One person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 94 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.