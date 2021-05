Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark today.

The number of known active cases have gone down, it's now at 20.

One person from the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region is in hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the active cases, 7 are in UCLG Central, 5 in Lanark East, 4 in UCLG East, 2 are in UCLG West, and 2 in Lanark West.