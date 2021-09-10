Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at three.
In the latest case summary update, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit says there is one person in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
Increased fines, police enforcement, and name disclosure in emergency order for University DistrictThe City of Kingston is issuing a new emergency order in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the University District.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
OPP looking for information into mischief at Dead Leaf Distinguished GentlemanOntario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for information into mischief at Dead Leaf Distinguished Gentleman on Dundas St. in Greater Napanee.
-
Mike Larocque named new member of LLGAMH Board of DirectorsLanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (LLGAMH) has announced Mike Larocque as it's newest member to it's Board of Directors.
-
Cecelia St. reduced to one lane starting MondayStarting Monday at 7 a.m., Cecelia St. between Bell St. and D'Youville Dr. will be temporarily reduced to one lane to help with road construction and paving.
-
Ribfest to be held at Riverside ParkRibfest is coming back to the City of Pembroke.
-
Community town hall to be held by Diversity Advisory CommitteeThe City of Pembroke's Diversity Advisory Committee is hosting a community town hall on October 6th at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre at Pembroke's Waterfront Park.
-
Kingston health officials warn of rise of COVID-19 cases in University DistrictSeven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region as health officials warn about a rise in cases in the University District.
-
Royal Canadian Legion #560 hosting advance federal election pollsChanges are being made to the location of advance polls in the City of Kingston.