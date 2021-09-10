iHeartRadio
20°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at three. 

In the latest case summary update, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit says there is one person in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

12

Check out the latest Songs