Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at three. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one was in the hospital with the virus. 

A new case summary update is expected to be released tomorrow. 

