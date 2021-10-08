Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, one person is in the hospital with the virus.

There is one active outbreak of COVID-19 at a school in the region.

On the vaccination front, 87 per cent of the eligible population, including armed forces members, have at lease one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.