Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 13.

In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says there are two people in the hospital with the virus.

One of them is in the intensive care unit.

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

One marked as a community outbreak, which has previously been identified in the Madawaska Valley. The other is marked at a school in the region.