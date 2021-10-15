Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 13.
In the latest case summary update, RCDHU says there are two people in the hospital with the virus.
One of them is in the intensive care unit.
There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
One marked as a community outbreak, which has previously been identified in the Madawaska Valley. The other is marked at a school in the region.
-
Positive case of COVID-19 at Sydenham High SchoolTwo secondary classes and one extra-curricular volleyball cohort were dismissed after a positive COVID-19 case at Sydenham High School.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Severe collision on Parkedale Ave. and Ormond St.The City of Brockville says a severe collision has closed off Parkedale Ave. at Millwood Ave. and California Ave. and Ormond St. at Bramshot Ave.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in KFL&ANine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce announces campaign to shop localThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced it's newest campaign to encourage residents to shop local.
-
Mary St. Bridge closed to traffic MondayThe Mary St. Bridge will be closed to traffic starting on Monday to help facilitate work on the bridge.
-
LGL offices in Brockville and Smiths Falls reopeningThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has announced it's reopening its offices in Brockville and Smiths Falls to the public.
-
Four new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.
-
David Fell to become new President and CEO of Utilities KingstonUtilities Kingston has announced that David Fell is set to become its new President and CEO.