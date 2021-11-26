iHeartRadio
Two new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 31. 

As of the latest case summary update, nobody was in the hospital with the virus. 

There are two active outbreaks of COVID-19. One is marked as a community outbreak, the other is marked as a workplace outbreak. 

