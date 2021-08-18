Two new COVID-19 cases reported in KFL&A region

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.

The number of known active cases remains the same, it's still at seven.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, 83 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine. Over 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.