Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 since its last report on Friday.

There are now 28 deaths from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

143 new high risk cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 657.

16 people are in the hospital with the virus, six of them are in the intensive care unit, four are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 85 per cent have two doses.