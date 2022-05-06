Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the region.

52 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the health unit reported 164 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 620.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.