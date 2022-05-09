Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is expected to report its weekend COVID-19 numbers today.

On Friday, the health unit reported two new deaths in the region.

52 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.

164 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 620.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.