Two new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&A region

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the region.

37 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, public health reported 177 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active high-risk cases are at 401.

Six people are in the hospital with the virus. Four people are in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 89 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster, over 68 per cent have a third dose.