Two new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the region.

93 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 84 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

Five people are currently in the hospital with the virus, four of them are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.