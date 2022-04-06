iHeartRadio
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID-19(3)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the region. 

93 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic. 

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 84 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

Five people are currently in the hospital with the virus, four of them are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator. 

