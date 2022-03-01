Two new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark over the weekend
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend.
83 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
LGL District Health reporting 81 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
