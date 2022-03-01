iHeartRadio
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark over the weekend

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend. 

83 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

LGL District Health reporting 81 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

Seven people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 
 

