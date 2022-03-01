Two new COVID-19 deaths in Renfrew County over weekend

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend.

33 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

RCDHU reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of known active cases has fallen below the triple digits, it's now at 94.

In the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit.

There are five active outbreaks of COVID-19. Three are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility.

