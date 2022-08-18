Two new COVID-19 deaths in the region reported Wednesday
The health unit's COVID-19 update on Wednesday saw two new virus-related deaths reported. This comes only a couple of days after two COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday. These recent deaths bring the total number of local fatalities to 113, according to the district health unit.
During Wednesday's update, the health unit also indicated seven outbreaks at congregate-care facilities. Across the seven outbreaks, 102 patients have reportedly been affected. The previous report saw nine outbreaks in the region, involving 99 patients. In addition, there was one outbreak at a communal living facility that involved two cases.
On Saturday it was confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark there are currently 23 ongoing high-risk cases of COVID. Followed by an additional five cases announced on Sunday, and another 11 on Monday. All while waste-water surveillance in Brockville, Kemptville, and Smith Falls indicates a gradual decrease in the viral presence of Covid-19.
The Wednesday update also confirmed two hospitalizations related to Covid. That number is down from seven from the previous report on Monday. The health unit notes that new covid numbers are continuing to flatten.
-
Provincial funding to the Safe Bed Program in CornwallHealth Minister Sylvia Jones announces $600,000 in funding to those struggling with mental health and addictions.
-
HMSC Oriole making a return visit to BrockvilleA unique opportunity for free public deck tours on the sail training vessel of the Royal Canadian Navy this weekend.
-
#WasteNotYGK back for Giveaway DayKingston residents will put out reusable items on their lawns this Saturday for neighbours give their items a new life.
-
'SkyHawks' parachute team to fly over Belleville and Trenton, Ont.The Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, the SkyHawks, will fly over the skies of Belleville and Trenton, Ont. on August 20 and 21.
-
Police seek assistance locating missing 16-year-old in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old individual that was last seen at Kingston General Hospital.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify fraud suspectThe Kingston Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in fraud at a local Kingston, Ont. bank.
-
"Buy a dozen, give a dozen" local flower shop gives back to community membersA new promotion at Chahna Fai & Church Street Flowers is giving back to elderly community members at Marianhill or Miramichi Lodge by purchasing a dozen flowers for yourself.
-
Pembroke, Ont. awards water main replacement contract to Eastway ContractingThe City of Pembroke has awarded the water main replacement contract for the first phase of the project to Eastway Contracting.
-
Renfrew names new Director of Fire & Emergency ServicesThe County of Renfrew has appointed former Acting Fire Chief of the Renfrew Fire Department as the new Director of Fire and Emergency Services.