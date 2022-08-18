Two new COVID-19 deaths in the region reported Wednesday

The health unit's COVID-19 update on Wednesday saw two new virus-related deaths reported. This comes only a couple of days after two COVID-related deaths were reported on Monday. These recent deaths bring the total number of local fatalities to 113, according to the district health unit.

During Wednesday's update, the health unit also indicated seven outbreaks at congregate-care facilities. Across the seven outbreaks, 102 patients have reportedly been affected. The previous report saw nine outbreaks in the region, involving 99 patients. In addition, there was one outbreak at a communal living facility that involved two cases.

On Saturday it was confirmed in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark there are currently 23 ongoing high-risk cases of COVID. Followed by an additional five cases announced on Sunday, and another 11 on Monday. All while waste-water surveillance in Brockville, Kemptville, and Smith Falls indicates a gradual decrease in the viral presence of Covid-19.

The Wednesday update also confirmed two hospitalizations related to Covid. That number is down from seven from the previous report on Monday. The health unit notes that new covid numbers are continuing to flatten.