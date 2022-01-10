Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Friday

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

On Friday, two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

67 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 1,609, the majority are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

17 people are in the hospital with the virus, four are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator

