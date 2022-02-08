Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19.
24 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
56 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 235.
An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday.
