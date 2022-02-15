iHeartRadio
Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19 in the area. 

27 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

On Monday, the health unit reported 67 new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 242.

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday. 

