Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the region.
29 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
RCDHU reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 191.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the area is expected to be released today.
265g of marijuana seized at Collins Bay InstitutionCorrectional Service Canada says they seized contraband and unauthorized items at the Collins Bay Institution.
Hunter Grant awarded 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement AwardThe Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce has announced Hunter Grant as the first of two recipients of the 2022 Lifetime Business Achievement Award. Grant is most prominently known as the decades long co-owner and co-publisher of the Brockville Recorder & Times newspaper.
143 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&Athe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 143 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Seven people arrested after drug bust on Park St.Seven people have been arrested after a drug raid on Park St.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the area on Tuesday.
70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 70 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
Man arrested after allegedly smashing intercom system at downtown apartment buildingKingston Police say they made an arrest after a man was alleged to have caused a disturbance and resisted arrest at a downtown apartment building.
Man charged with breach of release conditions in Pikwakanagan First NationThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges related to a breach of release conditions.
Break and Enter at church in Bonnechere ValleyThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter in Bonnechere Valley.