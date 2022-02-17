Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the region.

29 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

RCDHU reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 191.

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks in the area is expected to be released today.