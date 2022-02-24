Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19.
31 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, RCDHU reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the area.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 108.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
