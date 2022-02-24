iHeartRadio
Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19. 

31 people have now died from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic. 

On Wednesday, RCDHU reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the area. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 108. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

