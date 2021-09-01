iHeartRadio
Two new electric ferries finished construction

Amherst_Islander_II

The construction of two new electric ferries for Amherst Island and Wolfe Island is now complete. 

The Amherst Islander II and the Wolfe Islander IV left the shipyard in Romania and are setting sail to Constanta to eventually depart to Canada. 

Damen Shipyards, the company building the ferries, says the vessels should start to be on their way to Canada by the end of the week. 

