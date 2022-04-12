Two new leaders at Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health

Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health has announced two new leaders to its team.

It was announced that Andrew Brown would be the new Director of Clinical Operations and Myra Baumann would be the Director of Finance and Administration.

Brown grew up in Ottawa and went to Carleton University before heading off to British Columbia for 25 years. According to a release, Brown moved back to Ottawa and decided to join Brockville after a trip to see a friend.

"When I was told about the role, it felt like kismet again. I was quite taken by (CEO Patricia Kyle)'s vision and the transition point that the Agency is at. I wanted to be part of that."

Baumann joins LLGAMH after spending the last 10 years at the Limestone District School Board. Baumann also held several administrative positions at the Kingston General Hospital for 17 going from a Financial Analyst to Director.

Baumann will be responsible for looking over areas like facilities, transportation, contracts, information technology, administrative support, and finance.