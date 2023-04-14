Two North Bay residents charged impaired driving on same day

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they arrested and charged two North Bay residents with impaired driving offences after separate incidents on April 7th, 2023.

OPP report that at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle on Pembroke Street East in the City of Pembroke and the driver was transported to the detachment for testing.

As a result of the following investigation, the driver, 46-year-old Jason Beauchamp from North Bay was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Then, not long after, OPP say officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 17 around 2:30 p.m. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in Deep River. The driver, 63-year-old Georgina Macintyre from North Bay, was tested on the road as a result is now facing the following charges:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Both accused individuals had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days. OPP says both drivers were released from custody with a scheduled court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray