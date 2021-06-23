Two Ottawa residents arrested in drug bust in Brockville

Brockville Police have arrested two people in a drug bust on Monday.

Police say 29-year-old Tanner West and 31-year-old Nicholas Adams, both of Ottawa, were arrested and face 20 charges

The arrests were made as a result of a joint operation between Brockville Police and Ontario Provincial Police.

After the arrests, a search warrant was executed at an apartment building on King St.

Police say they were able to locate cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl, cash, and a butterfly knife.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear in a Brockville court for bail hearings on Tuesday.