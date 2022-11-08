Two Pembroke residents charged in theft from unlocked vehicle

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people after a theft investigation in the City of Pembroke. The incident took place on November 5th, 2022, when officers were called regarding a theft from a vehicle in Pembroke.

The following investigation led to two individuals being identified, located and arrested. 42-year-old Chad Corrin, from Pembroke, and 31-year-old Marguerite GRAHAM, from Pembroke have both been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime

- Theft under $5,000 from a motor vehicle

- Use of credit card - four counts

- Fraud under $5,000

The accused both remain in custody awaiting their bail hearings. Police would like to remind residents to lock their vehicles, as leaving a vehicle unlocked with valuables in plain view offers would-be criminals an easy opportunity to victimize vehicle owners.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray