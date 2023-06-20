Two Pembroke residents face drug possession charges
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two people following a warrant being executed in the City of Pembroke.
OPP says on June 16th, 2023 just after 12:00 p.m. the UOV Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Canine Unit (K9) executed a warrant on Alfred Street, in the City of Pembroke. As a result of the warrant, multiple types of illegal drugs were seized.
Following the investigation, 34-year-old Rebecca Fleury from Pembroke was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance. Additionally, 47-year-old Garfield Yackobeck also from Pembroke was charged with the same offence of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
OPP says the investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending. Both accused were released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 18th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
