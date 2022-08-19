Two people arrest following a robbery in Trenton

Two males have been arrested following an alleged robbery. On Wednesday, August 17th, Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of an alleged robbery. The men forced their way into a resident's home on Herman Street in Trenton and demanded the victim transfer money digitally to the accused.

The following investigation led to one of the men being identified. After locating the residence of the man, on John Street, OPP went to the house of the accused around 2:00 a.m. on August 18th. Police performed the arrest on various offenses involving the robbery. However, during the arrest, another male intervened and allegedly assaulted an officer. Officers then utilized a conducted energy weapon against the intervening man, who was then arrested for assaulting police.

The 30-year-old man arrested in connection to the robbery faces a variety of charges including; robbery with violence, assault, and failing to comply with probation orders. While the 24-year-old intervening man has been charged with obstructing an officer and assaulting an officer. Both accused are from Trenton.

Investigation continues into the robbery, as the second person involved remains unidentified. Any person with information regarding this incident or anyone involved is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police (1-888-310-1122).

With files by - CFRA's Connor Ray