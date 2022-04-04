Two people arrested and charged after drug raid

Kingston Police say two people are facing charges following a drug raid.

On March 24, 2022, Kingston Police Drug Enforcement Unit, with the help of the Emergency Response Unit, executed a drug search warrant on a residential building located on Notch Hill Road. Officers say this was a targeted investigation of Dale Serson.

Serson was eventually located in his car on Bath Road and arrested. A second passenger in the car, a woman, was also arrested during the stop. DEU officers found fentanyl and cocaine inside the car, after which a second search warrant was executed for his home.

The Emergency Response unit found crystal methamphetamine as well as evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result, Dale Serson, 64, of Kingston is charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Possess proceeds of crime

Possess prohibited weapon - taser

In addition, the female passenger, 34 year old Carly Michie was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.